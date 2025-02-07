Trust Point Inc. Invests $202,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,286 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 45.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Pure Storage by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Pure Storage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Pure Storage by 403.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSTG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Pure Storage from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pure Storage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 8,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $516,611.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,050.96. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $6,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,316,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,611,127.10. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,178 shares of company stock worth $8,871,746 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Trading Down 0.3 %

Pure Storage stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.56, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $73.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average is $57.22.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

