Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cass Information Systems worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the third quarter worth $200,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the third quarter worth $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 27.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $585.10 million, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cass Information Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

See Also

