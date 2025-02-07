Trust Point Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,350 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,834,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Trex by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 397,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after purchasing an additional 58,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 42,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.68 and a one year high of $101.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.81.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

