Trust Point Inc. Makes New Investment in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGO. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,026,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 50.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,525,000 after acquiring an additional 146,107 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 112.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 216,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,012 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 13.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 981,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,020,000 after purchasing an additional 114,308 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 112.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 174,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 92,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $93.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.10.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.00. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $269.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

