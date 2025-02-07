Trust Point Inc. Sells 2,590 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPK. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 592,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51,164 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 342.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 300,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,320,000 after buying an additional 26,147 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,826,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $125.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $98.25 and a 52 week high of $134.20.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $160.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPK. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

