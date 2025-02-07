Trust Point Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,274 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 68.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,651,000 after buying an additional 777,304 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,107,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,740,000 after acquiring an additional 391,553 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $17,671,000. Finally, Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $7,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.44.

Shares of CG stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

