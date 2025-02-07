Trust Point Inc. Acquires New Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.54 and a beta of 3.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

