Trust Point Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Trust Point Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,317 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 34,421 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 446.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 78,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNS opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $780.26 million, a P/E ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 0.98. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

