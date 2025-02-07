Trust Point Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,726 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 577.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $134.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $185,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,522,550.75. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,053 shares of company stock worth $617,442. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

