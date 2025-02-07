Trust Point Inc. Invests $225,000 in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

PIPR opened at $319.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.59 and a 200-day moving average of $314.98. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $177.80 and a 52-week high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

