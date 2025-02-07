3,812 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Bought by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 207,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 83,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TPX opened at $65.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Tempur Sealy International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

