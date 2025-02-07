Trust Point Inc. Cuts Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.31.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.2 %

RGA opened at $230.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.93. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.