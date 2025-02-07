Trust Point Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 48.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair lowered AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 2.1 %

AMN stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The company has a market capitalization of $991.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $687.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

