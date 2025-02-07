Trust Point Inc. Purchases 39 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 272.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 83.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.42, for a total transaction of $138,932.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,601,631.48. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,124 shares of company stock valued at $540,051 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $468.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $490.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $502.46 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $360.05 and a 52-week high of $505.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.31.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.