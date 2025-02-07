Trust Point Inc. Purchases 39 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 272.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 83.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.42, for a total transaction of $138,932.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,601,631.48. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,124 shares of company stock valued at $540,051 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MCO stock opened at $502.46 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $360.05 and a 52-week high of $505.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.31.
Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
