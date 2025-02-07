Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,166 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,742,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,824,000 after purchasing an additional 33,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,643,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,534,000 after purchasing an additional 154,536 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,812,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,499,000 after purchasing an additional 365,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,920,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,533,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,426,000 after purchasing an additional 99,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

APAM opened at $44.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.81. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 23.95%. Research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APAM. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

