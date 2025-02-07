Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of DLR opened at $168.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 141.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $198.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.70.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

