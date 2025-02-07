Enphase Energy’s (ENPH) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Glj Research

Glj Research restated their sell rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.69 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.42.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.16, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.79.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,496,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,475,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4,177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 448,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,737,000 after buying an additional 438,424 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 226,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,555,000 after acquiring an additional 31,008 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

