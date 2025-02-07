AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Upgraded at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Roth Mkm currently has $3.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMC. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

AMC stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.88. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 153.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,705,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 431.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 959,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,353,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,458,000 after purchasing an additional 936,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,047,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,622,000 after purchasing an additional 866,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 7,771.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 648,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 639,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

