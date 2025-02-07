Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Price Performance
Old Point Financial stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 8.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Old Point Financial
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.