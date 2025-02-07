Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Manitex International Stock Performance
Shares of MNTX stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $118.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.77. Manitex International has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Manitex International had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About Manitex International
Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.
