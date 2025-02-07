Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,460,680 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

ASML Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $739.13 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $290.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $722.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $769.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.31 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

