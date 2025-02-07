Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 596 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,772,000 after buying an additional 2,169,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,063,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 768,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $592.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $624.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $588.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

