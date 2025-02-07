Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,721 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 488.9% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.22. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

