Jennison Associates LLC Has $999,000 Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

NYSE KW opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KW

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.