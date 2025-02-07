KBC Group NV Acquires 818 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Brady were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in Brady by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 91.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 10,983.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 173.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BRC opened at $75.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $77.68.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $377.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.88 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 23.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRC

Brady Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.