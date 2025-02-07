KBC Group NV Acquires 818 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Brady were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in Brady by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 91.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 10,983.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 173.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.
Brady Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE BRC opened at $75.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $77.68.
Brady Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 23.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BRC
Brady Profile
Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brady
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.