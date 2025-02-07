Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stake Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.06.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $189.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.10. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

