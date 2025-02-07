Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 97 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.15.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.5 %

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $677.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $622.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $255.68 and a one year high of $698.67.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total transaction of $12,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 208,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,179,820.90. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,545 shares of company stock worth $30,721,337. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.