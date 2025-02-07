KBC Group NV Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in YETI were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in YETI by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in YETI by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 48.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

NYSE:YETI opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $49.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.14.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

