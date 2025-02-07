iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 426.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,612 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,464,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,971,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,686,000 after purchasing an additional 324,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255,991 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IVW opened at $105.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

