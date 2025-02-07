Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

RAPP opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37. Rapport Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $29.74.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

