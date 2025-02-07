The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,016 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

