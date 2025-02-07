Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 223,050 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 38.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 26.5% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 66,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3,465.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 8.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 3,400 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $90,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,039.90. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $809,293.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,820.35. This represents a 18.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,594 shares of company stock worth $1,541,396. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 2.8 %

PRDO opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $169.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

