Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,995,000 after acquiring an additional 384,522 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,371,000 after buying an additional 176,326 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 557,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 122,836 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 106,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 106,565 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leonardo DRS news, SVP Pamela Morrow sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $386,391.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,387.65. The trade was a 46.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $112,575.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,854.60. This trade represents a 4.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,083 shares of company stock worth $4,935,505 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Leonardo DRS Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of DRS stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20.

Leonardo DRS Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Further Reading

