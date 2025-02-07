Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 341.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE:BCC opened at $125.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.53 and its 200 day moving average is $133.43. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $113.38 and a fifty-two week high of $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.04). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCC

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.