Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 542.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,264 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Select Medical by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after acquiring an additional 36,905 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 55,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 24,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,180,000 after acquiring an additional 46,880 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In related news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $674,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,980. This trade represents a 59.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,530.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,356 shares in the company, valued at $605,602.20. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Trading Down 3.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of SEM stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEM

Select Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.