Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 377,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of NexGen Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.96.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

