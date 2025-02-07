Greenleaf Trust Makes New $205,000 Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,094,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $102,762,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,079,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,147,000 after purchasing an additional 387,008 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,851,000 after purchasing an additional 385,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,664,000 after buying an additional 321,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on LYV. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.
Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance
NYSE:LYV opened at $149.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $150.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.89.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
