Greenleaf Trust Makes New $205,000 Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,094,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $102,762,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,079,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,147,000 after purchasing an additional 387,008 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,851,000 after purchasing an additional 385,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,664,000 after buying an additional 321,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LYV. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $149.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $150.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.89.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.