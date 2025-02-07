Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,694 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,694 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMC. State Street Corp increased its position in FMC by 27.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,271,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,151,000 after buying an additional 1,343,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,931,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP raised its stake in FMC by 2,129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 440,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 420,601 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 350,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $35.66 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

In other news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $433,898. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on FMC from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.62.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

