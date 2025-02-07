Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Upgraded at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.58 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $9.47 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLNO. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

SLNO opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $60.92.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($1.22). Equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $108,061.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,618.90. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $185,409.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,226,191.49. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,360 shares of company stock valued at $790,119. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,081,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,016,000 after buying an additional 722,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,668,000 after purchasing an additional 142,033 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 73.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 290,135 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 6,048,754.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 665,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after buying an additional 665,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 594,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,009,000 after buying an additional 57,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

