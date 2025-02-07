4,978 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 4,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,588,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,053 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 350.7% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,203,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,560 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,865,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,494 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 61.4% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,492,000 after buying an additional 1,120,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth $29,977,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum China

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $302,716.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,948.27. This trade represents a 27.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.