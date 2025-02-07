Brokers Offer Predictions for BEAM FY2026 Earnings

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the company will earn ($3.30) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Partners raised Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.92. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 173,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $30,627.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,250.24. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $802,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,306,628.25. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

