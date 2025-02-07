U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Exelon by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 203,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 0.2 %

EXC stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.26.

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

