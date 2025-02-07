KPP Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 7,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,470,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 83,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $3,975,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $193.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $208.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

