FY2026 Earnings Estimate for GCTS Issued By B. Riley

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GCT Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GCT Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.
GCT Semiconductor Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GCTS opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. GCT Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GCT Semiconductor Company Profile
GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GCT Semiconductor
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Receive News & Ratings for GCT Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCT Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.