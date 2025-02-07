FY2026 Earnings Estimate for GCTS Issued By B. Riley

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GCT Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GCT Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

Shares of NYSE GCTS opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. GCT Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 321.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 488.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 798.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCT Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 141.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares during the last quarter. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

