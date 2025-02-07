U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 531 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 209,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,096 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 120,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $68.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

