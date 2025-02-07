Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $672,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,608. This represents a 15.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.71.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

