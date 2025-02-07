Cormark Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MFC

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.89. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS.
Manulife Financial Stock Performance
Shares of MFC opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
