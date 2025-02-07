Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NCLH. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $179,146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 864.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,864,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $52,660,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $43,956,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,340.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 831,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after buying an additional 773,772 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

