FY2026 Earnings Forecast for SLF Issued By Cormark

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.66 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.78. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $62.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2,747.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

