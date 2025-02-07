KBC Group NV Raises Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 3,620.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 266.0% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 75.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.1 %

OGS stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.28. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OGS. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Get Our Latest Report on OGS

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.